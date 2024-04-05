Former BJD leader Amarendra Das joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Amarendra Das, the former president of BJD’s Jagatsinghpur unit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party’s State head office on Friday.

Das, joined the BJP at the saffron fold in the presence of Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other party leaders.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several supporters of Das also joined the BJP.

Das had resigned from the primary membership of the State ruling BJD on April 4 after being denied party ticket for the upcoming general elections.