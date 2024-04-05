TNI Morning News Headlines – April 05, 2024

➡️Election Commission of India has approved names of Brijesh Kumar Rai as Rourkela SP, Umashankar Dash as Angul SP and Prakash R as Cuttack DCP.
➡️Yellow Warning issued for 11 Odisha districts. These districts are Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Boudh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Koraput and Dhenkanal.
➡️Puri police rescued around 145 missing minor boys and girls in the last one-and-a-half months.
➡️Odisha Congress Vice-President Biswabhusan Das resigns from primary membership of the party.
➡️1 terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Himachal’s Chamba district at 9.34 pm on Thursday. Tremors were felt across North India.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore seized in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
➡️The Reserve Bank decided to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%.
➡️India’s Foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $645.6 billion as of March 29, 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️The Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility rate and Bank Rate remain at 6.75%: RBI.
➡️Paris Olympics: Bilquis Mir from J-K becomes first woman to represent India as jury member.
➡️Israel military using AI to bomb targets in Gaza: Report.
