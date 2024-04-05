Ashish Singh Shunted; Sanjay Kaushal appointed IG Central Range

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle and gave new appointments to some officers as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Most importantly, the government shunted Central Range IG Ashish Singh and appointed Sanjay Kaushal in his place.

According to a notification issued by the State government, IPS Sanjay Kumar Kaushal at present IGP vigilance is transferred and posted as IGP, Central Range vice Ashish Kumar Singh, transferred. He has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time. Ashish Kumar Singh has to report at his State Police Headquarters.

Likewise, IPS Umashankar Dash at present DIG of Police,S/W Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as SP of Angul in the rank of DIGP vice the transfer of Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra. He has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time while Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra has to report at his State Police Headquarters.

IPS Prakash R at present DIG of Police, Vigilance also has been transferred and posted as DCP of Cuttack in the rank of DIGP vice Kanwar Vishal Singh’s transfer. He has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time. Kanwar Vishal Singh has to report at his State Police Headquarters.

The government also transferred Brijesh Kumar Rai at present DIG of Police, intelligence in-charge Security Wing and posted him as SP of Rourkela in the rank of DIGP vice the transfer of Mitrabhanu Mohapatra transfer. He has to join his new assignment immediately without availing joining time.

Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, on the other hand, has been asked to report at his State Police Headquarters.