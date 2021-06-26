Fans celebrate ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day’; Know Why

TNI Bureau: Fans are showing their admiration for singer Shreya Ghoshal on today’s “Shreya Ghoshal Day.”



It all began on June 26, 2010, when Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most famous female vocalists, was honoured with a rare honour in Ohio during her summer tour in the United States. The state of Ohio, under Governor Ted Strickland’s leadership, designated June 26 to be “Shreya Ghoshal Day.” Since then, her admirers have been commemorating this day every year.



Shreya Ghoshal is an Indian playback singer. Four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and ten Filmfare Awards South have been bestowed to her. She’s a renowned playback singer in Indian cinema, having recorded songs for films and albums in a variety of Indian languages.



Even the singer praised her followers for their unwavering support on her official Twitter account. “Thank you for making it special every year! SHREYA GHOSHAL is your day! Feel humbled.”