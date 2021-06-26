MeetTheMasters – Septuagenarian Narasingha Mahapatra

TNI Bureau: Age is not a barrier when it comes to determination, devotion and hard work. And, it’s true in case of Septuagenarian Narasingha Mahapatra, ‘Chief Maharana’ of Taladhwaja Ratha of Lord Balabhadra at Puri Srimandir.

SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar hailed the ‘Master’ in his tweet titled #MeetTheMasters.

As per the tweet, 72-year-old Narasingha Mahapatra started working as ‘Maharana’ more than 5 decades back and is serving as the ‘Mukhya Maharana’ since 2006.

Interestingly, the last eight generations of Narasingha Mahapatra have been involved in the construction of chariot (Ratha Nirman). Narasingha Mahapatra was also trained as Sculptor and in his young days and thought of pursuing a career in stone carving.

He is proud of his work for Lord Balabhadra at the Puri Jagannath Dham and so are the people of Odisha.