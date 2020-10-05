Fact Check: No, He is another Mulayam Singh Yadav

By Sagar Satapathy
139

TNI Bureau: Demise of Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav has confused the people as well as many media houses and journalists too.

They started writing obituary of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, which is very unfortunate. Both leaders are different although they share the common name.

The former MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away, was 92, while former Uttar Pradesh CM and Ex Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is 80 and is in good health.

Related Posts

Fact Check: Is Modi Govt planning an “Image…

Fact Check: No Decision taken to keep Schools shut till…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader MSY who died yesterday, was cremated.

Let’s not get confused between the two.

Sagar Satapathy 357 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!