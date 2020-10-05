Fact Check: No, He is another Mulayam Singh Yadav

TNI Bureau: Demise of Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav has confused the people as well as many media houses and journalists too.

They started writing obituary of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, which is very unfortunate. Both leaders are different although they share the common name.

The former MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away, was 92, while former Uttar Pradesh CM and Ex Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is 80 and is in good health.

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader MSY who died yesterday, was cremated.

Let’s not get confused between the two.