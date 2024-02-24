Fact Check: No Dates announced by ECI for Lok Sabha Polls 2024

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India on Saturday took to ‘X’ to inform that a fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The EC clarified that the message is Fake. No dates have been announced so far by the ECI. The Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is circulating on WhatsApp, falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission.