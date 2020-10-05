100-Word Edit: Controversy over cremation of Pradeep Maharathy

Twin City Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi sought to end the controversy with a clarification that former Odisha Minister Pradeep Maharathy who died yesterday, had tested Covid negative and was under treatment at a non-Covid medical facility.

That’s the reason why Pradeep Maharathy’s body was handed over to the family members and taken to various places before the cremation at Puri Swargadwar.

However, violation of Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms remains a major concern. Presence of a Covid-19 Positive MLA (tested +ve 6 days ago), massive congregation of people at Puri Swargadwar and cremation procession could have been avoided.

