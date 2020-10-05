TNI Evening News Headlines – October 5, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha to allow use of Favipiravir (anti-viral drug) for treatment of COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

👉 Odisha records 4098 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 704 from Khordha, 386 from Cuttack, 336 from Baleswar and 209 from Nuapada. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 206400.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 319 new COVID-19 cases including 92 Quarantine and 227 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 23549 in the Capital City.

👉 315 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Deputy Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Biswanath Lenka dies of COVID-19.

👉 Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray booked for attending Pradeep Maharathy’s funeral by violating COVID-19 norms.

👉 Odisha Plus II Admission: Merit list of second selection out.

👉 Saroj Kumar Mishra takes charge as Jagatsinghpur Collector.

India News

👉 DRDO successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.

👉 PM Modi inaugurates RAISE 2020 – a Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligene.

👉 LeT behind terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore, two CRPF jawans martyred and three injured.

👉 UN in India issues statement over Hathras incident.

👉 An unidentified person throws ink at Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh who was in Hathras along with a delegation of AAP leaders to meet the family of the victim.

👉 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams U.P Govt after the ink attack.

👉 Arunachal ambush: Ulfa (I) claims responsibility after Assam Rifles jawan dies

👉 Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died at 73 after recovering from COVID-19.

👉 Former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice K.K Usha passes away.

World

👉 US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

👉 The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

👉 XII BRICS Summit to be held on November 17 via videoconference.

👉 About 26 animals that come in regular contact with people may be vulnerable to Covid virus.