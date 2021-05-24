Don’t use Generators from 6 AM to 6 PM aftermath Cyclone

TNI Bureau: Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena has urged people not to use Generators from 6 AM 6 PM aftermath Cyclone, as the “back current” produced during that period, which could be lethal for the electricity officials.

The SRC has also directed the District Collectors in “to be affected” districts to complete the evacuation process by tomorrow afternoon and leave no stones unturned to ensure zero casualties.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has cancelled the leave and holidays of all Government employees in the State till May 31 so that they can manage the human resources, materials and logistics for the areas likely to be affected by Cyclone Yaas.

All employees have been asked to stay in respective headquarters. They can’t leave the headquarters without permission from the top authority.

In addition, leave availed by the government employees have been cancelled and those who are on leave, have been asked to join duty immediately.