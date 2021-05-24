Odisha achieves 6 lakh Covid Recoveries

TNI Bureau: The Covid Recoveries in Odisha crossed 6 lakh mark with the recovery of another 11,614 patients today. The recovery rate in Odisha stands at 85.46%.

Out of 703,441 confirmed Corona cases in Odisha, 601,224 patients have recovered so far. 2516 have died of Covid while 53 others died due to reasons other than Covid.

Khordha District tops the list of recoveries with 92,630 followed by Cuttack (47,182), Sundargarh (44,014), Ganjam (28,407), Puri (25,149), Angul (22,409), Sambalpur (21,862), Bargarh (21,771), Mayurbhanj (21,036) and Nuapada (20,591).

Today’s Recoveries (May 24): Khordha (1407), Sundargarh (1206), Cuttack (1180), Angul (703), Sambalpur (552), Bargarh (412), Balangir (400), Puri (389), Mayurbhanj (388), Kalahandi (375), Jajpur (349), Jharsuguda (346), Nabarangpur (345), Balasore (303), Bhadrak (298), Dhenkanal (282), Jagatsinghpur (264), Nayagarh (259), Sonepur (239), Ganjam (231), Koraput (199), Nuapada (187), Boudh (185), Kendrapara (148), Keonjhar (138), Rayagada (132), Deogarh (107), Gajapati (104), Kandhamal (102), Malkangiri (100), State Pool (284).