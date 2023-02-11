Discovery of Lithium Reserve in J&K – A Big Boost for India

TNI Bureau: The government on Friday announced that Lithium deposits were found for the first time in India during a survey conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mines Secretary, Vivek Bharadwaj, stated that this is the first instance of Lithium being found, and it was located in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

According to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), a total of 5.9 million Tonnes of Lithium has been discovered in the Reasi region. Lithium, being a light metal, has various applications, including being used in the treatment of bipolar disorder, where it helps to regulate mood swings associated with the illness.

Why big boost for India?

In recent times, India has been making efforts to secure its supply of crucial minerals, including Lithium, as it looks to advance its plans for electric vehicles. Previously, the Mines Ministry stated that the government is taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including Lithium, from Australia and Argentina, in order to fortify the supply chain for critical minerals needed for emerging technologies.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Presently, India relies heavily on imports for minerals such as Lithium, Nickel, and Cobalt. Approximately 50% of Lithium deposits are found in three South American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. The discovery of these Lithium reserves in India is significant as it will help the country increase its penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) in the future.

As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) grows, discussions about global reserves of Lithium are becoming increasingly relevant. Based on current levels of carbon emissions, the world will require a minimum of 2 billion EVs. The World Economic Forum (WEF) warns that there could be a shortage of Lithium as soon as 2025.

The finding of a significant reserve of Lithium in India has generated hope for the country, which has mainly been reliant on imports for the mineral. This discovery is particularly crucial as most of the global reserves are located in regions that face high water stress. Lithium extraction requires a large amount of water, and most of the reserves are in countries with water issues. This makes India a potentially important alternative source in the future.

In addition to EVs, Lithium is also used in the medical industry and in electronics such as smartphones, solar panels, and other renewable technologies that are necessary for the transition to clean energy. This discovery has the potential to herald a new era not only for India but for the world as a whole.

During a meeting of the Central Geological Programming board on Thursday, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj spoke about the importance of critical minerals, stating that they are needed for everything from mobile phones to solar panels.

Bharadwaj emphasized the importance of discovering and processing critical minerals as a way for the country to achieve self-reliance.