TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2023

➡️President Draupadi Murmu has offered prayers and seeked the blessings of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate second Indian Rice Congress at National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack.
➡️14 Bengal tourists injured after bus en route to Puri hits truck in Bhadrak.
➡️HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala unlikely to host third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.
➡️Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in Shot Put at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.
➡️India’s NDRF & Turkish Army rescue an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.
➡️IND vs AUS, 1st Test: India post 400 in 1st innings; lead by 223 Runs.
➡️Pakistan’s legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78.
➡️Turkey-Syria earthquake toll surpasses 23,800. Death toll continues to rise amid widespread devastation.
