TNI Morning News Headlines – February 11, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu, who is on her two-day visit to Odisha since yesterday, offered prayer at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu has offered prayers and seeked the blessings of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate second Indian Rice Congress at National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack.
 
➡️14 Bengal tourists injured after bus en route to Puri hits truck in Bhadrak.
 
Related Posts

Govt withdraws Circular for ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Feb…

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala unlikely to host third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.
 
➡️Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in Shot Put at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.
 
➡️India’s NDRF & Turkish Army rescue an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.
 
➡️IND vs AUS, 1st Test: India post 400 in 1st innings; lead by 223 Runs.
 
➡️Pakistan’s legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78.
 
➡️Turkey-Syria earthquake toll surpasses 23,800. Death toll continues to rise amid widespread devastation.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.