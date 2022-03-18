Director Vivek Agnihotri gets ‘Y’ Category Security across India

Insight Bureau: Award winning movie director Vivek Agnihotri has been given ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover pan India, as per ANI reports.

Agnihotri has been in news after his ‘The Kashmir Files’ which created buzz as it’s all set to hit the ₹100 Cr mark at the box office.

The director was receiving threats on social media following the release of his film based on exodus of Kashmir Pandits.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Under Y- category security, Agnihotri will be provided with a security cover of eight officers, which is likely to have two commandos and six police personnel.

Also Read: