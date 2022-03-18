Global Covid Explosion: List of Countries with 50,000+ Daily Cases

Insight Bureau: While there has been a sharp decline in Covid cases across India, many other countries are reporting high number of Coronavirus cases, owing to menace of BA.2 Omicron Variant.

South Korea, which reported 621,328 Covid cases yesterday, has recorded 407,017 fresh cases today.

Germany reported 296,980 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Vietnam (178,112) and France (101,747).

List of Countries with 50,000+ new Daily Covid Cases:

🔹 South Korea: 407,017

🔹 Germany: 296,980

🔹 Vietnam – 178,112

🔹 France – 101,747

🔹 UK – 89,717

🔹 Italy – 79,895

🔹 Japan – 56,573

🔹 Netherlands – 53,667

🔹 Australia – 52,341