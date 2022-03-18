‘The Kashmir Files’ earns Rs 97.30 Crore in 7 Days

Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office with a collection of Rs 97.30 crore in 7 days. When it comes to worldwide collections, the movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film, which was released across 630 screens on Day 1, is now being screened across 4000 screens and the number is growing.

Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in India:

🔹Friday – Rs 3.55 Crore

🔹Saturday – Rs 8.50 Crore

🔹Sunday – Rs 15.10 Crore

🔹Monday – Rs 15.05 Crore

🔹Tuesday – Rs 18 Crore

🔹Wednesday – Rs 19.05 Crore

🔹Thursday – Rs 18.05 Crore