Special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ organized for Bihar MLAs, MLCs on March 25

Insight Bureau: The Bihar government has decided to arrange a special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ for MLAs and MLCs of the state on March 25.

The movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri will be screened at a theatre in the state capital Patna at 6.30 PM.

The Bihar government has already made the movie tax-free in the state.

The film casts prominent actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

The movie portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.