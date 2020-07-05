Dilip Ray apologises for Covid Guidelines Violation at Mayfair Gopalpur

TNI Bureau: Hours after the Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur, Ganjam was sealed for 7 days for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during a wedding party management, former Union Minister and Founder of Mayfair Group, Dilip Ray has apologised for the goof-up.

Chairman and MD of Mayfair Group, Dilip Ray posted a message on Facebook, calling the incident “very unfortunate” and welcomed the action taken against his hotel. “Precautionary measures like social distancing are the only potent weapon to fight this pandemic and there can be no compromise on it,” he writes.

“As an Odisha born Brand, MAYFAIR has always attached great importance to Odia Culture, literature, customs and cuisines and it has always been our constant endeavour to promote them pan India through our properties. An incident like this which goes against our State policies and priorities is the last thing I can imagine and I once again apologize for it,” he added.

Earlier, FIR was filed against a leading Hotelier of Berhampur in Ganjam District as well as other persons involved in a wedding party procession that violated the social distancing norms and other Covid-19 guidelines. 5 persons, including the groom, have been arrested. The wedding took place at Hotel Mayfair, Gopalpur.

Here’s the Full Text of Dilip Ray’s Message: “The incident of COVID guidelines violation during a wedding party at #MAYFAIR_Gopalpur on 2nd July was very unfortunate and shouldn’t have happened. I personally apologize for it while welcoming the action taken for the violation of the guidelines. Precautionary measures like social distancing are the only potent weapon to fight this pandemic and there can be no compromise on it. I myself have time and again emphasised its importance through social media and other channels. Even a detailed SOP in this regard has been devised for our Hotel operations- attaching highest standards of priority to safety and hygiene. The very fact that places of religious worship continue to remain closed and even Rath Yatra- the most important religious festival of Odisha had to be conducted without devotees speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation. As an Odisha born Brand, MAYFAIR has always attached great importance to Odia Culture, literature, customs and cuisines and it has always been our constant endeavour to promote them pan India through our properties. An incident like this which goes against our State policies and priorities is the last thing I can imagine and I once again apologize for it. In the face of this incident, the Management has been directed to further upgrade the COVID-19 specific Standard Operating Procedures and strictly ensure that no such incident is repeated.”

