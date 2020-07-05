Odisha reports 469 new Covid-19 cases; 2 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 469 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 9070 including 3090 active cases and 5934 recovered ones.

Of the 469 new cases, 317 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 152 are local cases.

Two more COVID deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – 1 from Gajapati and another from Sundargarh district. One death due to other than COVID has been reported from Balasore. While the Corona death toll in Odisha has gone up to 36, deaths other than COVID has risen to 10.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 116 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in last 24 hours. Cuttack reported 94 positive cases out of which 38 are from the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Research Centre. Sundargarh too reported 66 new cases.

Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (27), Keonjhar (25), Jajpur (25) and Nayagarh (24).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (116), Cuttack (94), Sundargarh (66), Khordha (27), Keonjhar (25), Jajpur (25), Nayagarh (24), Bhadrak (16), Sambalpur (13), Gajapati (12), Angul (11), Balasore (8), Puri (8), Mayurbhanj (6), Kendrapara (5), Balangir (3), Kalahandi (2), Nabarangpur (2), Kandhanal (1), Malkangiri (1).

➡️ NDRF Personnel (Returned from Amphan Duty): 4

➡️ New Deaths – 2 (Gajapati 1, Sundargarh 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 1 (Balasore)