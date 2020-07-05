Bhubaneswar reports 19 new Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 19 new cases (including a 60-year-old woman) of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 433.

Out of the 19 new cases, 9 cases have been reported from quarantine while 8 are local contact cases.

Two COVID Warriors (M, 59 and M, 52), employees of a Government office near Kalpana Square with a travel history to other district, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Two employees of a private hospital linked with an earlier positive case, too tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 23 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 5):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 433

👉 Recovered Cases – 270

👉 Deceased – 6

👉 Active Cases – 156