Ganjam: Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur sealed for 7 Days

TNI Bureau: The Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur in Ganjam District has been sealed for 7 days for violating social distancing norms during a wedding.

“We won’t tolerate these type of violations. We again request all to follow social distancing norms & don’t put your life in risk in corona scenario,” tweeted Ganjam Collector while announcing the decision.

Earlier, FIR was filed against a leading Hotelier of Berhampur in Ganjam District as well as other persons involved in a wedding party procession that violated the social distancing norms and other Covid-19 guidelines.

A case has been registered at Gopalpur Police Station and 5 persons (including the Groom, his father and other relatives) have been arrested. Rs 50,000 fine has been collected in this case and the Car in question has been impounded by the RTO.

