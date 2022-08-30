Demolition of Tall Skyscrapers across the World; Details Here

Insight Bureau: While we are still pondering over the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida that were reduced to ruble, let’s take a look at some of the world’s most famous structures that met the similar fate.

1. NEW YORK DEUTSCHE BANK BUILDING

Between 2007 and 2011, the 39-story former Deutsche Bank building exact reverse the World Trade Center site in New York was demolished. The structure was torn down a decade after the deadly 9/11 attacks.

2. NEW YORK’S SINGER BUILDING

The Singer Building was one of New York City’s world’s highest structures in the 1960s. The epic structure was demolished in 1968, with the last scrap removed in early 1969.

3. CHICAGO MORRISON HOTEL

The Morrison Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, was destroyed in 1965 to clear the way for the First National Bank Building (now Chase Tower). At the time of its demolition, the 160-metre-tall building was among the tallest ever demolished anywhere in the world.

4. NEW YORK, 270 PARK AVENUE

270 Park Avenue was a skyscraper in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan neighbourhood. The skyscraper was razed to make way for a structure nearly twice the height. The demolition of the building was accomplished in mid-2021.

5. ABU DHABI, MINA PLAZA

A 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi was demolished in 10 seconds. A video shows Mina Plaza, which comprises four towers and 144 floors, being turned into rubble in seconds.

6. SINGAPORE’S UIC BUILDING

The UIC Building (United Industrial Corporation Limited Building) in Singapore was one of the longest structures in Southeast Asia upon its completion finished in 1973. In 2013, the 40-story skyscraper was torn down.

7. SINGAPORE’S AXA TOWER (not yet demolished)

At 234.7 meters, AXA Tower is the 16th tallest skyscraper in Singapore. Just after that, the tower was closed to the public in May 2022 for demolition.

8. Supertech Twin Towers, Noida

The Ceyane Tower (29 floors) and Apex Tower (32 floors), part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd., were reduced to rubles on the orders of the Supreme Court for violating the norms. The demolition took place on August 28, 2022.