Insight Bureau: Actor and Film Critic Kamal Rashid Khan has been arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

KRK was arrested upon his arrival at the Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today.

KRK, who lives in Dubai with his family, recently changed his surname to ‘Kumar’ saying he adopted his wife’s surname. He has been trying hard to project himself as a “nationalist” and “pro-Hindutva”.