Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD

TNI Bureau: In a big jolt to the BJD, senior leader & Cuttack’s sitting Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab resigned from the Biju Janata Dal on Friday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the party’s functioning, Mahtab resigned from the primary membership of the regional party, he said while addressing the media persons. “BJD was founded with the objective of fighting against corruption and illegal hoarding of properties. But, the party has deviated from its stand and it’s futile to stay here now”, he added.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, the son of former Odisha CM Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 from Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency. Again, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 from the same constituency. He received several awards and honours for his excellent conduct in the Parliament. “The CM took no action although I alerted him multiple times”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special MP/MLA Court in Cuttack framed charges against local MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for allegedly slapping a police sub-inspector (SI). The incident took place in Cuttack on January 23, 2011, but charges were framed after 13 years, which indicated at vindictiveness.