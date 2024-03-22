No Alliance with BJD in Odisha, confirms BJP Odisha President

TNI Bureau: Putting the BJD-BJP alliance speculations into rest, the State president of the BJP, Manmohan Samal today confirmed that the saffron party will fight the upcoming elections in Odisha alone.

Informing about it on his X handle, Samal said, “For the last 10 years, Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik has been supporting the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many issues of national importance. We thank him for that.”

“We feel that in all the states that have dual engine governments across the country, development and poor welfare work has been accelerated and the respective states are also making progress in all areas. But today in Odisha many of the welfare schemes of the Modi government are not reaching the grass root level, due to which the poor sisters and brothers of Odisha are not getting the benefits. We cannot agree with the state government on many issues related to Odisha-ASMITA, glory of Odisha and interests of the people of Odisha.”

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odias,” he added.

ଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ (ବିଜେଡି) ମାନ୍ୟବର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମହତ୍ତ୍ବ ଥିବା ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଆସୁଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛୁ । ସମଗ୍ର ଦେଶରେ ଯେଉଁସବୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଡବଲ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ ସରକାର ରହିଛି… — Manmohan Samal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SamalManmohan7) March 22, 2024

Manmohan Samal’s announcement to fight the election alone come a day after his return from Delhi. He had been to the national capital city for about 4-5 times to discuss about the party’s stand over the alliance speculation with the central leadership.

Later, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi reposted Samal’s post.