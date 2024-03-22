TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2024

➡️Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab quits BJD.
➡️Massive fire breaks out at a restaurant at KIIT Square in Bhubaneswar today. All people trapped in the building were rescued safely.
➡️There will be no alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha, confirms BJP State President Manmohan Samal and BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.
➡️Former MP of Kendrapara, Archana Nayak joins BJP.
➡️Rayagada: Body of class 5 student found hanging inside classroom in Gunupur.
➡️Toll rises to 11 in Kolkata building collapse.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court his plea against ED arrest.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi Court remands Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 in alleged liquor policy scam. ED had sought 10 days of custody for Kejriwal.
➡️PM Narendra Modi becomes first Foreign Leader to receive Bhutan’s Top Civilian Honour “the Order of the Druk Gyalpo”.
➡️BJP releases 4th list of party’s Lok Sabha Candidates from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Badaun double murder case accused Javed sent to14 days judicial custody.
➡️CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools after finding that these schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students.
➡️IPL 2024: RCB opt to bat against CSK in the Indian Premier League opening game in Chennai on Friday.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to score 12,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
➡️6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia.
Comments are closed.