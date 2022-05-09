Cryptocurrency Update – May 9, 2022

The global crypto market cap dropped 0.92% in a day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours surged to US$97,899,084,197 which is a 2.23% decrease.

By Sree Mishra
Crypto Currency 3
139

Insight bureau: Cryptocurrency traded in the red on May 9, 2022. The global crypto market cap dropped 2.23% in a day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell to US$97,899,084,197 experiencing a downfall of 2.23%.

The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped amidst the volatile nature of the crypto market. According to Coinmarketcap, the top 10 current cryptocurrency prices as of May 9th 2022.

Bitcoin- US$33,691(down by 2.39%)

Ethereum-US$2465.32(down byb3.17%)

Tether- US$1.00(down by 0.01%)

BNB- US$350.76(down by 2.295)

Related Posts

Rupee falls to all-time low vs US dollar

Sensex over 700 pts, Nifty opens at 16,160

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

USD coin- US$0.7505(down by 0.01%)

Solana- US$75.30(down by 2.71%)

XRP- US$0.7505(down by 1.33%)

Terra LUNA- US$62.87(down by 3.45%)

Cardano- US$0.71(down by 4.05%)

TerraUSD- US$0.9979(down by 0.08%)

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.