Cryptocurrency Update – May 9, 2022

Insight bureau: Cryptocurrency traded in the red on May 9, 2022. The global crypto market cap dropped 2.23% in a day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell to US$97,899,084,197 experiencing a downfall of 2.23%.

The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped amidst the volatile nature of the crypto market. According to Coinmarketcap, the top 10 current cryptocurrency prices as of May 9th 2022.

Bitcoin- US$33,691(down by 2.39%)

Ethereum-US$2465.32(down byb3.17%)

Tether- US$1.00(down by 0.01%)

BNB- US$350.76(down by 2.295)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

USD coin- US$0.7505(down by 0.01%)

Solana- US$75.30(down by 2.71%)

XRP- US$0.7505(down by 1.33%)

Terra LUNA- US$62.87(down by 3.45%)

Cardano- US$0.71(down by 4.05%)

TerraUSD- US$0.9979(down by 0.08%)