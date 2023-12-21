Sensex above 350 pts, Nifty ends in green

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge.

The Sensex jumped 0.51% to 70,865.1 points while the Nifty climbed 0.49% to 21,255.05 points.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.6% to close at 12,764.85 points.

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE and NIFTY ENERGY, gaining 2.43%, 2.05% and 1.74%, respectively.