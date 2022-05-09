Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa Resigns

Insight Bureau: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, May 9, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside embattled President’s office. At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations.

The attack left at least 78 people injured and prompted authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy army troops in the capital.

Prime Minister Mahinda, 76, sent his resignation letter to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after violent scenes were witnessed in Colombo. The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Notably, thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.