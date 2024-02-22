Sensex ends at 535 pts, Nifty ends near 22,220

India’s BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed Thursday positively, with IT giants HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS gaining over 2% each. The Sensex surged 535.15 points to 73,158.24, and the Nifty rose 162.40 points to 22,217.45.

The broader markets also outperformed in the trading session on Thursday, with the Midcap index closing up 1.07%, and the Smallcap index up 0.7%.

Across sectors, almost all sectoral indices closed in the green on Thursday, barring Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Private Bank, which closed down 0.21%, 0.10% and 0.07%, respectively.