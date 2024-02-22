Sensex ends at 535 pts, Nifty ends near 22,220

The Sensex surged 535.15 points to 73,158.24, and the Nifty rose 162.40 points to 22,217.45.

By The News Insight
BSE Sensex 3

India’s BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed Thursday positively, with IT giants HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS gaining over 2% each. The Sensex surged 535.15 points to 73,158.24, and the Nifty rose 162.40 points to 22,217.45.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – February 22, 2024

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 21, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The broader markets also outperformed in the trading session on Thursday, with the Midcap index closing up 1.07%, and the Smallcap index up 0.7%.

Across sectors, almost all sectoral indices closed in the green on Thursday, barring Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Private Bank, which closed down 0.21%, 0.10% and 0.07%, respectively.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.