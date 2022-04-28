Crypto Currency Updates – April 28, 2022

Insight Bureau: Cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 27, 2022. The global crypto market cap rose 1.88% in a day, currently standing at $1.81 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours, however, declined to $83.39 billion, which is a 12.52% decrease.



The total volume in DeFi is presently $8.77 billion, 10.51% of the total 24-hour volume in crypto market. Bitcoin’s price stands at INR 32.01 lakh, a 0.32% increase over the day, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.



As of 2:00 PM IST on April 27, 2022, the prices (in INR) and percentage increase (or fall) of some of the largest cryptocurrencies are:

Bitcoin – 32,01,217 , 2.33%

Ethereum – 2,34,904 , 1.35%

Tether – 81.59 , -0.02%

Cardano – 68.21 , -0.07

Binance Coin – 31,766 , -0.26%

XRP – 52.94 , -0.92%

Polkadot – 1,378 , -0.50%

Dogecoin – 11.39 , -1.02%



In a recent news, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on April 27, expressed her concern over the possible misuse of cryptocurrency and said that India will take a considerate decision on regulation around the virtual currency.



“The decision on crypto, however, will not be rushed through,” she added during an interaction at Stanford University.



The minister further clarified that the government is open to encouraging the innovation and well-grounded progress made in distributed ledger technologies, emerging in blockchain.