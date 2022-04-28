Closing bell: Sensex gains 700 pts, Nifty ends at 17,245
The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.83 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.
Insight Bureau: The BSE Sensex closed at 57,521.06, up 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent while the Nifty 50 closed at 17,245.05, up 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.83 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.12 per cent.
HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life, UPL and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the top losers.
Comments are closed.