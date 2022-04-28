Evening News Insight – April 28, 2022

➡️ Odisha may see surge in COVID-19 cases by next 3-4 weeks, informed Odisha Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra.

➡️ Boudh boils at 45 degree Celsius; Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

➡️ National Commission for Scheduled Tribes again issues summon to Keonjhar district Collector Ashish Thakre, asks to appear on May 9 (11 am).

➡️ Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle attack in J&K: Ministry of Home Affairs handed over terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

➡️ Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramana to chair conference of Chief Justices tomorrow.

➡️ Om The Battle Within teaser: Aditya Roy Kapoor is one-man-army in new action thriller.

➡️ West Bengal Government announces plan to accommodate Ukraine-returned students in state colleges.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 7 arrested in Ayodhya over offensive posters; to be charged with NSA for provocation attempt.

➡️ Delhi: NCB seizes 50 kg high-quality heroin, 30 lakhs drug money from Shaheen Bagh residential premise.

➡️ US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending.

➡️ Ben Stokes appointed captain of the England men’s Test team