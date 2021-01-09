Covishield Vaccine Delayed; Dispatch on Monday

TNI Bureau: The Covishield vaccine has found itself in huge demands after one complete year of pandemic. However, people will have to wait a little longer as the transportation will be facing a delay of 48 hours. Serum Institute of India has dismissed the reports that suggest the cause of delay being “price negotiations” with the Union authorities.

Covishield Vaccine Delayed Until Monday

Covishield vaccine was first scheduled to be dispatched on Thursday. However, the Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said in a statement that “no movement has happened today (Friday) too”. But they are ready from their side and can easily handle the transportation. Singh assured that they currently handling more than 150 tonnes of cargo every day.

An anonymous airline consultant revealed that the transportation will now take place on Monday. But they don’t have any other information regarding the same for now.

SII Chief Dismissed Price Negotiations Claims

At the same time, SII Chief Government office, Adar Poonawalla clarified that there are no price negotiations happening currently. There are certain processes that must be done before the Covid vaccines are transported. And they are handling everything.

Previously, Poonawalla introduced the Covishield vaccine to the federal government at the price of Rs 200 for a 100 million doses. The market price for the Covishield vaccine is Rs 1000 per dose. As per the reports, SII has already prepared a package of 50 million doses at the Manjari plant in Pune.