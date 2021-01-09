Horoscope Today – January 9, 2021

Aries (March 21- April 20): Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind today, however, seeing your lover today might pose some difficulty. You can expect to get back the money you have lend. There will be career opportunities and peace at home. Your lucky colour is parrot green, and lucky alphabet is K. The friendly numbers are 8, 12. Try to stay away from Libra.



Taurus (April 21- May 20): You might end up hurting someone who likes you. Other than that some of you may stretch your limits to achieve a good physique. If your feeling low, don’t worry, your day will get better. You will do great at multitasking today, and you may hear about your promotion too. Your lucky colour is Peach, and lucky alphabet is M. The friendly numbers are 9,13. Try to stay away from Virgo.



Gemini (May 21- June 20): Your wedding bells are likely to ring. You may also win a lucky draw. Homemakers need to be a little careful, or you may go overboard with domestic chores. Try to get some fresh air, and physical activity, that will do great help to your health. It is a good chance to start saving now. Your lucky colour is Dark Green, and lucky alphabet is H. The friendly numbers are 6,17. Try to stay away from Aries.



Cancer (June 21- July 20): Some old problems may take a bigger picture and cause trouble in your love relationship. This is a good time for some to start morning or evening walks. Situations may arise where you have to out think your competitors. Your gift to someone may open new opportunities for you. Your lucky colour is Turquoise, and lucky alphabet is D. The friendly numbers are 8, 16. Try to stay away from Leo.



Leo (July 21- August 20): For new couples there is a chance that you may even out your differences, and have a better understanding. Today is also great for meeting people you love. Some of you might take interest in physical fitness. The people who have been unwell may expect things to get better. However, don’t opt any property trade as it may go wrong. Your lucky colour is Purple, and lucky alphabet is P. The lucky numbers are 6,3,9. Try to stay away from Gemini.



Virgo (August 21- September 20): It may seem that your spouse isn’t reciprocating your love and care, but it is suggested that you hold that thought for now. You are expected to be in good health and take up pending work to complete. Your finances look good today and can push you to go out and pamper yourself. If you are looking for placement, an excellent offer is to come your way. Your lucky colour is Maroon, and lucky alphabet is D. The friendly numbers are 5,8. Try to stay away from Aquarius.



Libra (September 21- October 20): You may enjoy the beauty of the nature with a loved one. You don’t need to worry about your health, however, stay alert on the road. You are likely to finish all pending works and prove to be very efficient. You may receive some kind of reward in form of money. Your lucky colour is Dark Turquoise, and lucky alphabet is S. The friendly numbers 12,14. Try to stay away from Cancer.



Scorpio (October 21- November 20): The person you like may take an interest in you. Don’t neglect your health. The day is a good opportunity to get done what you had in mind for a long time. There is also scope for you to negotiate for a better salary. Your lucky colour is Violet, and lucky alphabet is V. The friendly numbers are 3,6,9. Try to stay away from Aries.



Sagittarius (November 21- December 20): You will probably need to clear misunderstandings with loved ones. Today is a good for you as nothing is likely to go wrong both professionally and personally. Don’t neglect your health. Stay at home, as it will provide a peaceful atmosphere today. You may find new colleagues at work who will trust you. Your lucky colour is Parrot Green, and lucky alphabet is N. The friendly numbers are 2,11,13. Try to stay away from Leo.



Capricorn (December 21- January 20): You may want to try something fun with your loved one. You don’t need to worry about your health and may expect a trip to the countryside with family. Your lucky colour is Green, and lucky alphabet is A. The friendly numbers are 1,8,15. Try to stay away from Virgo.



Aquarius (January 21- February 20): You may find your ‘the one’ today, as love is in the air for you. Your health is not likely to trouble you. Some may get to participate in religious ceremony related to wedding or something. Your lucky colour is Dark Red, and lucky alphabet is R. The friendly numbers are 5,8,9. Try to stay away from Libra.

Pisces (February 21- March 20): You might have to excuse your lover today for not being able to giving you enough time. You may come across some sort of inheritance in form of cash or property. You will need to keep a check on both your expenditure, and domestic sphere. You may meet friends and family, who can cheer you up. Your lucky colour is Dark Green, and lucky alphabet is M. The friendly number is 7,14. Try to stay away from Aquarius.