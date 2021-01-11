COVID Vaccine: Kolkata Awaits PM Modi’s Guidelines

COVID Vaccine is much awaited all across the nation currently. Regarding the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with the Chief Ministers. The covid vaccine drive is scheduled for January 16. After which, Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she will follow Narendra Modi’s guidelines.

Kolkata CM Inquires About COVID Vaccine

Sources reveal that Kolkata CM is ready to follow Narendra Modi’s guidelines. But her questions should be answered first.

As per the sources, Banerjee is needs to know the efficacy of the vaccine. And how to procure the same.

Meanwhile, she also wants to understand criteria for people who will not fall under the quota.

She further asked if the vaccines have any side effects. So that they can inform the netizens of the same.

At last, she wants to know about the COVID Vaccine calendar. Along with the price for common people.

Frontline Workers Are Priority For Vaccine Drive

During the meeting, PM Modi said that the frontline workers are at priority for the vaccine drive.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansswamy further said that the media could be a helpful tool in building the confidence of the people.

Meanwhile, Banerjee assured that the West Bengal is ready with their preparations for the drive.

Central government will plan further action after the first three crore vaccination.