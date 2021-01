Lounge in Indonesian Embassy in Delhi named after Biju Patnaik

TNI Bureau: To commemorate the heroics of the former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik during freedom struggle of Indonesia, a lounge in Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi, has been designated as Biju Patnaik Room.

The lounge features several pictures of the great fighter pilot Biju Patnaik.

Ambassador of Indonesia to India, Sidharto Suryodipuro inaugurated the room today in the presence of Biju Babu’s elder son Prem Patnaik and grandson Arun Patnaik.