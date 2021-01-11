TNI Evening News Headlines – January 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 7 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 2 quarantine, 5 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31748 in the Capital City.

➡️ 7 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 228 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 328271.

➡️ People aged above 18 years recommended for COVID-19 vaccination, will helpful against the UK strain: Odisha Govt’s Technical Adviser Jayant Panda.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces bonus worth Rs 92.37 crore for kendu leaf pluckers & employees of Kendu Leaf Development Board.

➡️ A room in Indonesian embassy designated to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

➡️ Nabarangpur bridge collapse: FIR lodged against contractor Ashish Biswal, Junior Engineer Asit Patra, and SDO Niranjan Sahu.

➡️ Puri: Post-mortem report submitted by Orissa High Court claimed that the death is not custodial death.

India News

➡️ PM Modi interacts with CMs of all States via video conferencing.

➡️ Free vaccination will be provided to all corona warriors including Doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including safai karamcharis who are estimated to be around 3 crores in number in the first phase. In the second phase people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated.

➡️ Centre Will Bear Vaccination Cost of Healthcare and Frontline Workers, PM Modi Tells CMs as Govt Inks Order With SII for 1.1 Crore Doses.

➡️ Serum Institute of India (SII) has received purchase order from Government of India, likely to dispatch Covishield by early morning tomorrow: SII officials.

➡️ Covishield vaccine would be available at the price of Rs 200 per vial.

➡️ Covid-19: Indian Medical Association requests its 3.5 Lakh members to voluntarily get vaccinated.

➡️ China moves back around 10,000 troops from depth areas near LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

➡️ J&K: A 16-year-old boy injured in firing by Pakistan in Shahpur, Mendhar area of Poonch earlier this evening.

➡️ National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2020: Indian Railways Bags 13 Awards in 3 Categories.

➡️ ‘Made-In-India vaccines most cost effective in the world’: PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl