COVID-19 Deaths rise in Odisha in the last 48 Hours

TNI Bureau: Odisha, which has so far maintained one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the country, has witnessed a spike of deaths in the last 48 hours. At least 3 COVID-19 deaths and 2 deaths other than COVID have been reported in the State in the last two days.

Puri, Ganjam and Bargarh have reported one COVID-19 death each. Nabarangpur and Puri have reported one death each for reasons other than COVID. These two deaths are not listed under COVID fatalities.

“17 year old Male of Nabarangpur district under treatment for severe Diabetes Mellitus passed away due to Diabetic Ketoacidosis ( *Diabetic Coma* ). 53 year old Male of Puri district under treatment for, and death due to *Cancer of Oesophagus* , Hepatic Artery Pseudoaneurysm and Hematemesis”, informs Health Department on the Deaths due to other than COVID.

Odisha has so far reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 5 deaths other than COVID. Ganjam leads the pack with 7 deaths, followed by Khordha (4), Cuttack (1), Puri (1) and Bargarh (1).

Deaths other than COVID have been reported from Khordha (2), Balasore (1), Nabarangpur (1) and Puri (1).

