Odisha reports single-day spike of 304 new COVID-19 cases, 2 Deaths in 24 hours

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 304 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5160 in the State. Out of these 304 cases, 272 are from quarantine, while 32 are local contacts.

Death toll rose to 14 in the State due to the Coronavirus after death of 1 Covid positive patient from Ganjam & 1 Covid positive patient from Bargarh district. One case of death other than COVID has been reported from Puri.

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ New Cases: Gajapati (47), Ganjam (40), Jagatsinghpur (29), Jharsuguda (25), Jajpur (21), Balasore (17), Bargarh (14), Cuttack (13), Kandhamal (12), Bhadrak (11), Mayurbhanj (6), Kendrapada (5), Khordha (5), Sonepur (4), Nayagarh (3), Puri (3), Sambalpur (2), Malkangiri (2), Dhenkanal (1), Balangir (1), Sundargarh (1).

➡️ NDRF/Fire Personnel returned from Amphan Duty in West Bengal – 42

➡️ New COVID Deaths – 2 (M, 76, Bargarh) & (M, 49, Ganjam).

➡️ Death other than COVID – 1 (Puri)

➡️ New Recoveries – 237