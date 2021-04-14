TNI Evening News Headlines – April 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Pipili bypoll Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj dies of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 52.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll postponed over the death of Congress candidate.

➡️ Odisha CM flags off 47 advanced Life Support Ambulances to the people of Odisha.

➡️ First-Aid Centre near Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri became functional from today; to attend to medical exigencies of visitors/devotees, sevaks & Temple officials.

➡️ MoU signed between Odisha Govt, Sri Shankar Cancer Institute, Karunashraya Palliative care & Subroto Bagchi annd Susmita Bagchi in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik for establishment of cancer hospital & palliative care center at Bhubaneswar

➡️ Former Congress leader Smrutirekha Pahi joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

➡️ Bhubaneswar’s daily COVID 19 cases breach 300-mark with 307 persons testing positive in last 24 hours.

➡️ 150-bedded Ashwini COVID hospital and another 150-bedded Tata COVID hospital will be reopened in Ganjam district.

➡️ VIMSAR to get second COVID Hospital in 10 days.

➡️ The National College in Nuapada district was shut after two COVID-19 cases were detected at the educational institution.

India News

➡️ CBSE Board Exams for class 10 cancelled, class 12 postponed: Ministry of Education.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 20,510 coronavirus cases; toll 9,376 with 67 more deaths.

➡️ Karnataka reports 11265 new cases, Mumbai reports 9,925 cases, Kerala reports 8778 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu 7,819, Gujarat reports 7,410 cases, Rajasthan 6200 cases, Nagpur District 5,993 and Andhra Pradesh reports 4157 new Corona cases.

➡️ Sun Risers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

➡️ IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals, pacer Anrich Nortje tests positive for Covid-19.

World News

➡️ Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dead in prison: US media.

➡️ British PM Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the richter scale occurred off the West Coast of Northern Sumatra : National Center for Seismology.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred near Fayzabad in Afghanistan.