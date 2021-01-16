Covid Vaccine: 1 SEVERE Case Reported

Covid Vaccine has reported side effects on the first day. As per the reports, as many as 51 healthcare workers experienced minor complications after the vaccination. The health workers majorly hail from New Delhi.

Health Workers Report Adverse Cases post Covid Vaccine

Reports suggest that so far 51 health workers are experiencing minor effects after the covid vaccination drive. Two of the cases are from the Charak Hospital. Another two are from the Northern Railway Central Hospital. At the same time, South Delhi areas have reported 11 such cases. East and West Delhi reported six cases.

Out of the total cases, only one was severe. Two of the health workers were discharged within 30 minutes. They felt a bit of “tightness” in the chest after the vaccination, India Today reported.

Severe Case Patient is under treatment at AIIMS

The one patient who complained of severe effects is currently in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). However, his vitals are stable. As per the reports of India Today, the recipient was checked for ten minutes. Later he developed headaches, rashes and respiratory diseases. While the doctors gave him medicines, they had to use adrenaline to stabilize his condition.

