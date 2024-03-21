Charges framed against BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab in 2011 Case

TNI Bureau: Trouble mounted for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as charges have been framed against him for allegedly slapping the then SI Amitabh Mohapatra (now posted as ACP) in 2011.

According to reports, the Cuttack Special MP/MLA Court framed the charges against the Parliamentarian under sections 341, 323, 294, 353 and 506 of the IPC.

It is to be noted here that Bhartruhari Mahtab had allegedly slapped Amitabh Mohapatra on January 23, 2011. Later, the police officer filed a case at Darghabazar police station over the incident.

Based on the compliant, police carried out an investigation and today charges have been framed against him after 13 long years amid reports of his possible resignation from the ruling party in Odisha,