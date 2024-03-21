Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in Excise Policy Case

TNI Bureau: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his official residence in Excise policy case.

The ED officials on Thursday arrived at his residence with a search warrant shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection to the AAP leader in the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP leaders alleged that the action was taken to prevent the Chief Minister to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order.

Kejriwal was called for questioning by the agency nine times in two separate cases, including irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board and the excise policy case. However, Kejriwal skipped all summons.

former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are already behind bars in the case.