Modi Govt’s Big Tribal Push for Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Narendra Modi government has taken a major step to provide quality education to tribal students of Odisha and as part of such move as many as 87 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are being constructed in the State, informed Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu.

In his latest interview with ANI, Tudu said that tribals across the country including in Odisha are deprived of quality education. They do not get any opportunity to pursue higher education or technical education after completing class 10 somehow.

Therefore, PM Modi decided to provide them education under CBSE pattern from class 6th to 12th so that they can later prepare themselves for engineering, medical and other competitive exams. Thus, they can then have a successful career and go ahead, the Union Minister said.

Speaking about Odisha, he said that construction work of 87 EMRS has begun and even the work has completed in some places.

The state of Odisha will have 114 such schools with 500 students each, he said adding that 700 such schools will be built across the country so that the Union Government will help the students who complete class 12 to pursue higher education and subsequently qualify in the National level competitive exams like UPSC.