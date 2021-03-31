TNI Bureau: The Centre has asked the Odisha Government not to co-brand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) houses with the logo of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

In a letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the Secretary of Department of Rural Development of the Rural Development Ministry, Nagendra Nath Sinha stated that the scheme PMAY-G has been approved by the Union Cabinet as a centrally sponsored scheme and approved as PMAY-G for the budget in the Parliament. “The scheme is to be implemented in its original form and under the name of PMAY-G. The scheme is to be implemented as such and under the agreed funding pattern, and no other name can be appended. In view of the same, and as informed earlier that the Ministry had conveyed to the States/UTs in the past to use only the official logo of PMAY-G”, the official said.

“The contribution of minimum State share from State resources is a commitment by the State Government for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme and it does not confer the rights to the State Government for use of any other logo other than PMAY-G. This will also lead to misinterpretation of the scheme among the PMAY-G beneficiaries about the benefits of the scheme,” the letter said.

“In view of this, Sinha stated that the use of the State scheme, i.e., BPGY logo is not permissible under the provisions of the PMAY-G. He requested the Chief Secretary to use the official logo of the PMAY-G only, which is available on the AwaasSoft, for all purposes of PMAY-G,” the official mentioned in the letter.