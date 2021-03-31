TNI Evening News Headlines – March 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 29 Covid-19 local cases and 15 recoveries in last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 32450 in the Capital City.

➡️ 161 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 337091.

➡️ Bhubaneswar decked up on the eve of Utkala Dibasa.

➡️ 13 places in Odisha record maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar records a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celcius today: IMD, Bhubaneshwar.

➡️ Maximum temperature 44.2°C breaks all time record for month of March since it’s establishment in 1948: IMD, Bhubaneshwar.

➡️ Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar reports 1st COVID 19 case.

➡️ Odisha Government issues April guidelines for the State; empowers District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners to enforce micro-containment zones if necessary.

➡️ District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners asked to impose appropriate restrictions on celebration of festivals and entry of devotees to places of worship as required.

➡️ Nabarangpur tops in school dropout rate, Khordha & Sambalpur register zero.

➡️ Three Maoist cadres, carrying cash rewards of Rs 4 lakhs each on their heads surrender before Malkangiri police.

➡️ Caught on CCTV; Mo Bus passenger, standing close to the door falls off moving vehicle.

India News

➡️ Centre extends last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking to June 30.

➡️ Another batch of 3 Rafale Aircraft leaves France, to reach India tonight with mid-air refueling by UAE.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 39,544 new COVID 19 cases, 23,600 discharges and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 5,394 new COVID 19 cases, 3,130 recoveries and 15 deaths today.

➡️ Karanataka reports 4225 new COVID 19 cases including 2928 cases from Bengaluru Urban, 1492 discharges and 26 deaths.

➡️ Nagpur district reported 2885 new Covid 19 cases, Kerala reports 2,653 new Covid 19 cases, Tami Nadu reports 2579 fresh Covid 19 cases, Gujarat reports 2360, Madhya Pradesh 2332 and Delhi 1819 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Cost of Domestic LPG cylinder to reduce by Rs 10 per cylinder effective 1st April 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

➡️ A taxi driver succumbs to burn injuries in Bengaluru after he attempted to self-immolate inside his cab over rising fuel price in the last one year.

➡️ One of the Government job couple will get exemption from poll duties if both of them have been assigned poll duties.

➡️ Drug case: Actor Ajaz Khan remanded to NCB custody till April 3.

World News

➡️ Pakistan decides to lift ban on import of Cotton and Sugar from India.

➡️ Covid-19 was third leading cause of deaths in US in 2020 after heart disease, cancer: Govt data.

➡️ Made in India vaccines land in Aden, Yemen.

➡️ Nasa shares pic of nighttime view of ship traffic jam on Suez Canal.

➡️ Joe Biden expected to end Donald Trump ban on temporary foreign workers.

➡️ After Canada, Germany recommends that the AstraZeneca vaccine be used only on people above 60 years.

➡️ China under pressure after WHO chief revives lab leak theory.

➡️ Russia registers world’s 1st Covid vaccine Carnivac-Cov for animals.