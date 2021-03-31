TNI Morning News Headlines – March 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Centre asks Odisha Government not to use Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana Logo on PMAY-G Houses.

➡️ Athagarh: Elephant carcass found at Ranibania reserve forest in Cuttack district.

➡️ Students of BOSE (Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering) in Cuttack agree to attend offline examinations; withdraw stir.

➡️ 487 apartments have been declared illegal in Bhubaneswar while 200 of those will be demolished, Odisha Minister Pratap Jena informed the State Legislative Assembly.

➡️ Mo Bus passenger critically injured after being ‘pushed’ by the bus conductor in Hansapal area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath & siblings to be held today in Puri; No darshan at Srimandir between 4 pm and 8 pm.

India News

➡️ India reports 53,480 new COVID 19 cases, 41,280 recoveries and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,21,49,335 including 5,52,566 active cases, 1,14,34,301 cured cases & 1,62,468 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to March 29 is 24,26,50,025 including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 6,30,54,353 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 27,918 new COVID 19 cases, 23,820 discharges and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Government has provided 61 million Covid Vaccination doses to Indians & 64 million doses to 84 countries, informed Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Bollywood Drug Case: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation, conducts raids at two locations.

➡️ From 1st April, travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to the State to carry negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours: Order from Uttarakhand Government.

➡️ India’s drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months.

➡️ Cases in Punjab higher than in last year’s first wave peak.

➡️ COVID-19 surge: Madhya Pradesh Government decides to keep all schools in the State up to class 8 shut till April 15.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4.

➡️ Election Commission of India directs Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal to transfer Bichitra Bikas Roy, CI Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur. The second of the 8-phase assembly elections in West Bengal is scheduled for April 1.

➡️ 18 crew members of Dance Deewane 3 which air on Colors TV test Corona positive.

➡️ Sensex 346 points down in opening trade, currently at 49,790; Nifty at 14,737.

World News

➡️ Tanzania: 45 people died in stampede to see body of country’s late President John Magufuli before he was buried.

➡️ World Health Organization releases Report on Global Tracing of Covid origins; WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus seeks deeper probe into Covid lab leak theory as world leaders make pact to fight future pandemics.

➡️ US state department’s first human rights report released under the Biden administration noted that the Indian government has continued to “take steps to restore normalcy” in Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ White House announces new actions to curb alarming rise in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

➡️ Joe Biden administration declares Chinese actions in Xinjiang as ‘genocide’.

➡️ After blood clots, Canada Government recommends that the AstraZeneca vaccine be used only on people above 55 years.

➡️ China cuts share of elected representatives in Hong Kong.

➡️ Saudi Arabia announces $1.3 trillion private sector investment push led by oil firm Aramco and petrochemical firm SABIC.

➡️ Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan removes Hafeez Shaikh, gives finance portfolio to Hammad Azhar.