Arnab Goswami Saga: TRP Scam Case gets Murkier

Arnab Goswami has caught himself in yet another controversy. His alleged chats with Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC went viral on social media. Dasgupta is previously accused of TRP Scam case.

Arnab Goswami Allegedly Conspired With BARC ex-CEO

Advocate Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter to showcase a shocking development in the TRP Scam Case. In his tweet, he posted screenshots of the aleged chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta. Bhushan claimed that the chats include conspiracies.

Bhushan further wrote that the chats show Arnab Goswami’s alleged “abuse of power” for being as a journalist.

Chats Reveal Arnab’s Connections

Bhushan’s screenshots shared some shocking revelations related to Arnab Goswami and his connections. In the chats, Goswami allegedly said that something bigger might happen. This comes three days before the Pulwama attacks. On February 26, 2020 the Indian Air Force carried the pulwama attacks.

In another instance, Dasgupta approached Goswami to get him a job. He asked him for the role of Media Advisor in the PMO. The chats are a part of the 3400 pages long chargesheet. The Mumbai Police has filed it during their investigations of the TRP Scam case.

What is TRP Scam Case?

Hansa Research Group filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police. They stated that some channels were rigging the TRP ratings. They claimed that some channels were paying the households to watch their channels and therefore, increasing the TRP.

Soon after the complain, in December last year, Mumbai Joint Commissioner ordered for a forensic audit report. It stated that the ratings are being rigged at least from 2016. As a result, Republic TV was on top. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police also reorted that they have found evidence against Arnab Goswami with regards to the TRP Scam Case.