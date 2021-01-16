Brisbane Test: Australia 369 All Out

TNI Bureau: Australia bowled out for 369 in the first innings of 4th and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

For Australia, Labuschagne (108), Smith (36), Wade (45), Green (47), Paine (50) were the top scorers.

Debutant T Natarajan, who became the only Indian cricketers to make international debut in all formats of the game during the same series, impressed in the longer format too with 3/78. He claimed the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Josh Hazlewood.

Another debutant Washington Sundar too impressed with 3/89. The all-rounder claimed the wickets of Steven Smith, Green and Lyon. Shardul Thakur too took 3 wickets.

The Indian batsmen need to apply themselves well to give a tough fightback to the Kangaroos on a pitch at Brisbane where they have not lost for 33 years (since 1988).